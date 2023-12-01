When Mick Reynolds, 'The King' of Castle Tura on the Far South Coast, saw the beautiful mural on the bricks alongside Pambula's dental practice, he contacted artist Terri Tuckwell with a vision.
Six weeks later it now sits proudly on his very deserving family's garage door.
"I got this idea in my head that it would be good to do a mural representing the three kids, their different parts in life," Mick said, who had since disconnected the roller door to ensure it doesn't rise accidentally.
"I've had the idea for five to six years we could do something like that because we don't use the garage, not for cars, I've never used a garage for cars," he said.
The garage had previously been customised to include an accessible bathroom for his son, Kieran, and with half the space filled with a large swim spa to assist with hydrotherapy.
Mick and Suzanne's three children - Shannon, Rian and Kieran - were captured with carefully painted brushstrokes across the large roller garage door, and depicted wearing medieval garments, holding items relating to their lives, all upon a ground of cobbled stones in a castle courtyard.
Rian aka 'Kye Keen', a singer-songwriter, was pictured playing the ancestor of the modern guitar, a lute, and his sister Shannon, a lawyer in Melbourne, was painted gripping tightly to scales and a book on law - Mick thought it fitting to have her being chased by a goose.
Their youngest son, Kieran, makes a bold focal point on the mural. Kieran was left profoundly disabled and nonverbal in a medical incident in 2015.
However, to celebrate their beloved family member, he was represented in bright colours as a jester, skateboarding with a lightsaber due to his love of Star Wars, alongside his companion dog Yoda, while holding a key.
"He's got a key in his hand because his brother and sister called him Key Key, that's why his brother has the spelling of Kye, it's kind of a tribute to his brother," Mick said.
Upon receiving a descriptive sheet filled with elements Mick wanted to be captured in the final mural, Terri began to scribble out the ideas for the characters, and ensured she included a few must haves, including the chain, stocks, and gate.
"Just trying to link it in, the chain is painted but there's a real chain hooked up now, and on [the left, the cart] is missing a wheel, and he's got the cart wheel leaning out the front," Terri from Teltale Art said.
Much to Mick's surprise, details of the opulent Tura Beach castle's front door and the garden's pencil pines and conifers were painted into the mural creating a continuation from the landscaped yard into the artwork.
"Practically everybody in this house was against the idea, but Terri, as you can see, did a fantastic magnificent job realising that [vision], I'm absolutely blown away by it," Mick said with a smile.
"You don't always get what you want, you know, you might get close to it, but that looks exactly how I envisioned it."
