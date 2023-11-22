Christmas is coming early for the Bega Valley with 27 fully laden trucks headed to Cobargo

Over 870 bales of hay valued at over $82 thousand dollars will be making their way from Victoria to the Bega Valley next week, as the Aussie Hay Runners (AHR) prepare for their inaugural run to Cobargo.
This run will be the 16th run for AHR with hay donations coming from all over Victoria, that will see 27 trucks travelling a total of 57,340kms to help 83 farmers that had been affected by the Coolagolite bush fires in early October.
Aussie Hay Runners was established in 2019 by Linda Widdup who lives in Victoria, now in her fourth year, Ms Widdup leads a small group of dedicated volunteers that help her in her mission to offer support to hose impacted by "the devastating effects of the drought".
"AHR are very proud to help our farmers, it's not a handout - it's a hand up," she said,
Ms Widdup also leads a large group of drivers, which are proudly supported by the NSW Rural Assistance Authority Scott Stevens, the Heyfield Lions Club and Ray Akers of Gippsland Hay Relief.
"These drivers and their amazing trucks will have just returned from their second run to the Upper Hunter LGA, trucks will be reloaded and then set off to their meet up point in Traralgon on Thursday, November 30," she said.
"Saturday will be spent unloading and distributing before they turn around to head back south to enjoy a few rest days before reloading up again to head back north," she said.
"We are acutely aware of other areas desperate for their help and are still working hard on the last three runs for this year, with the last predicted as their biggest yet."
Ms Widdup said they would be announcing their final run of 2023 as soon as they received approval.
"There are just so many farmers desperately needing our help in so many areas and, so if you can, please make a donation of hay," she said.
Those wanting to make a donation can do so by visiting their Facebook page.
