Medals and cup for Far South Coast dragon boaters at Cross Border Championships

By Denise Dion
Updated November 22 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:47am
Merimbula Water Dragons and Moruya's Nature Coast dragon boating teams joined together to take silver in the Southern Cross Cup at the Albury Cross Border Championships.
Merimbula Water Dragons and Moruya's Nature Coast joined forces as the Southern Waratahs to take on dragon boat racing clubs from Victoria, NSW and the ACT in the Albury Cross Border Championships returning home with not only medals for individual races in the Senior B category, but silver in the Southern Cross Cup, for accumulated points.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

