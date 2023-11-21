Merimbula Water Dragons and Moruya's Nature Coast joined forces as the Southern Waratahs to take on dragon boat racing clubs from Victoria, NSW and the ACT in the Albury Cross Border Championships returning home with not only medals for individual races in the Senior B category, but silver in the Southern Cross Cup, for accumulated points.
Two days of racing at Albury's Gateway Lakes kicked off with the 1kilometre pursuit race where a women's team started in the lead by 100metres and the open's team had to catch up to cross the line together after two laps of the oval course.
It's all about working together to get the fastest time achievable by both crews. Southern Waratahs came in the bronze medal position with a time of 7.16 minutes.
In the 200metre relay, the women's team started and as they crossed the 200metre line the open team took off.
After the first heat the Southern Waratahs were sitting in silver position and comfortably held onto the place in the grand finals in a time of 2.12 minutes.
For the second day racing started with 500metre racing with mixed crews in 20s boats.
Across three heats Southern Waratahs managed to improve their times from 2.26 minutes to 2.21 minutes to ensure a third place, taking two third places and a second in the heats.
The final race was the fast and furious 100metre splash and dash.
The Southern Waratahs mixed crew consistently produced second places in each of the three heats ahead of the ACT Dragon Flyers and NSW Western region Kombo Dragons to secure the silver medal in a time of 00.31.58.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The regatta was also a chance for sweep Kerri Freeman, of Tura Beach to move to the next sweeping accreditation - level 3, making her the fifth sweep in the Merimbula Water Dragons to be successfully assessed at that level.
Want to try dragon boating? Contact head coach at Merimbula Water Dragons, Gill McCallum on 0419 317 642 for more details of how to participate.
