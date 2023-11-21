Expect longer delays on Arthur Kaine Drive

Roadworks are underway on Arthur Kaine Drive in Pambula and road users are advised to allow extra travel time or use an alternate route while local contractors seal between Munje Street intersection and council's yard turnoff near the Merimbula sewage treatment plant.
Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected from Wednesday, November 22 to Friday, November 24, between 7am and 7pm.
Traffic control will be in place.
The community is thanked for their patience while these important works are being completed.
For more information, please contact council's technical officer, Terry Maher on (02) 6999 2222.
