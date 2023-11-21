Bega District News
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Longer delays on Merimbula's airport road

By Staff Reporters
November 21 2023 - 3:59pm
Expect longer delays on Arthur Kaine Drive
Roadworks are underway on Arthur Kaine Drive in Pambula and road users are advised to allow extra travel time or use an alternate route while local contractors seal between Munje Street intersection and council's yard turnoff near the Merimbula sewage treatment plant.

