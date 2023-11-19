Bega District News
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

New NSW government $250million Drought Ready and Resilient Fund

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help