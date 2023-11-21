Bega District News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Merimbula Transport Study adopted by council with one-way loop for CBD

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
November 21 2023 - 6:12pm
Council resolved to adopt the Merimbula Transport Study as exhibited on Councils website with a change in preference for the one-way traffic loop in the Merimbula CBD from Option 2 to Option 1 (see above).
Councillors stepped back from some of the recommendations in the draft Merimbula Transport Study in relation to paid parking and parking sensors but have opted for a one-way traffic loop in the Merimbula CBD.

