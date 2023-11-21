Councillors stepped back from some of the recommendations in the draft Merimbula Transport Study in relation to paid parking and parking sensors but have opted for a one-way traffic loop in the Merimbula CBD.
The study was first flagged in May 2022.
Although there is no specific timescale, the one-way loop proposes Market Street is two-way at the northern end and one-way going south from Merimbula Drive to the intersection.
Council's acting director assets and operations, Gary Louie, said the adopted study, would help guide planning and investment in an integrated all modes transport network for Merimbula after having considered the community's feedback.
But urban planner Professor Roz Hansen, who gave a presentation to councillors prior to the council meeting said council had ignored the community's submissions in relation to the two options on one-way loops for the CBD.
"Forty seven per cent of respondents did not support either option, 26 per cent supported Option 1, seven per cent supported Option 2 and 19 per cent had no preference," Professsor Hansen said.
She said even though Option 1 was recommended, the consultant's report noted the intersection of Sapphire Coast Drive and Main Street required an upgrade, regardless of which option was chosen.
Professor Hansen also urged council to carry out trials before making any commitments to change traffic flows in the town, saying they could be carried out relatively easily and were not permanent.
But there was the question of how effective trials could be given the need to upgrade the intersection of Sapphire Coast Drive with Main Street.
Council's CEO Anthony McMahon said it would be challenging but agreed that "with minimal expense council could do traffic flow changes and have trials".
In proposing a revised motion to the staff recommendation, the mayor Russell Fitzpatrick pointed to "major fail points during the holiday season, at Fishpen and Arthur Kaine Drive" neither of which had been addressed in the study.
There are major developments planned for Merimbula which are bound to have an impact on traffic flows as well including the Market Street five storey proposal and Club Sapphire's hotel plan.
This is without nearby proposals such as the seniors' village in Lakewood Drive and the redevelopment of the Norfolk Pines site.
The idea that Merimbula's CBD would be more pedestrian friendly has been talked about for more than 10 years and was an influencing factor in the bypass to channel through traffic directly north or south and give access to parking behind the Market Street shopping area.
"Our vision is that by 2040, the coastal atmosphere of Merimbula will be a vibrant seaside destination, enhanced by orienting commercial development towards the lake, prioritising pedestrians over vehicles where sensible, and improving access to public open spaces," Mr Louie said.
"The adopted study considered all modes of transport and focused on the Merimbula CBD and Fishpen precinct, considering these areas in the context of their surroundings and connections to neighbouring towns and regional hubs.
"The recommendations covered public places, public transport, parking, signage, walking and cycling routes, one-way loops, low speed zones, shared paths, footpaths and accessibility".
Council said the final adopted study context and recommendations report would be published on council's website in due course.
The resolution of council included the deletion of the proposed additional one way configuration in Fishpen, that council leave traffic in Merimbula Drive as two-way and that Alice Street remain two-way or one-way southbound.
Council has given itself the option of refining the study plans as needed from time to time.
