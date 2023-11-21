Bega District News
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Merimbula's NYE fireworks in need of sponsors and donors

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 2:14pm
Sponsors and donors needed if Merimbula's NYE fireworks are to go ahead. Picture file
Merimbula Tourism board member Lynn McColl has put a call out for businesses to come to the party if they want to see fireworks in Merimbula for New Year's Eve.

