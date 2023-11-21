Hybrid caravans showcased at Merimbula holiday park

Hybrid caravans and camper trailers from 10 of Australia's leading manufacturers will be on public display in Merimbula this weekend.
Australia's Best Hybrid 2024 Showcase is taking place at NRMA Merimbula Beach Holiday Resort from November 23-28, with the public invited along on Saturday, November 25, from 10am-2pm.
The showcase day will give interested community members a chance to meet the people behind Australia's leading hybrid caravan brands, and see the latest innovations from these caravan manufacturers up close.
Entry is free. There will be refreshments available to purchase, car parking and the venue is fully accessible.
A middle ground between caravans and camper trailers, hybrids are becoming a popular choice for Aussie's who want a compact unit that can be towed virtually anywhere and that emphasises external living.
Australia's Best Hybrid 2024 is presented by Adventure Group Holdings, publishers of Caravan World magazine which has been in circulation for almost 55 years.
Adventures Group Holdings head of partnerships and sales, Dominic O'Brien, said each hybrid caravan will go through a range of testing and judging at the Merimbula holiday resort and other locations just out of town.
"We are very excited about the high calibre of hybrid caravans entered in Australia's Best Hybrid 2024," Mr O'Brien said.
"Merimbula and the Sapphire Coast is a stunning location in which to put these vans through their paces and it promises to be a great week, including with the free public showcase on Saturday where everyone is welcome to come along and see these caravans up close."
Further information www.caravanworld.com.au
