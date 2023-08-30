Bega District News
Bulum Group to build $20m 'resortini' on Merimbula site

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 30 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
Artist's impression of townhouses planned for the site of the Norfolk Pines Motel, Merimbula. Picture supplied
Luxury townhouses, infinity pools, a restaurant and a 25-room hotel are some of the features of a new development planned to rise up where the Norfolk Pines Motel is now standing in Merimbula.

