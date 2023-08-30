Luxury townhouses, infinity pools, a restaurant and a 25-room hotel are some of the features of a new development planned to rise up where the Norfolk Pines Motel is now standing in Merimbula.
The motel, bought in August 2021 by the Canberra-based Bulum Group, is currently operated as a motel but by the end of 2024 that is due to change as work starts on the multi-level, mixed use development.
It is one of several developments in the Bega Valley, some of which have hit road blocks.
Senior development project manager at Bulum Nick Merriman said the plan was to bring something with a touch of luxury to the market in Merimbula.
"We're calling this a resortini, a small resort," Mr Merriman said.
"It will include 14 luxury townhouses with amazing views and personal lifts, a 25-room hotel with day spa, gym, restaurant, roof top bar and infinity pools," he said.
Norfolk Pines currently sits on a high point at the intersection of Monaro Street and Lakewood Drive.
"The building will be respectful to the lay of the land; it steps down with the contours of the land and will be two storeys at the top," Mr Merriman said.
It means that the development can be staged down the hillside of Lakewood Drive and still provide the all-important water views for hotel guests and residents.
READ ALSO:
Mr Merriman said the company would be looking for operators to run the hotel, the day spa and the gym that will form part of the complex.
"We want to make this accessible for locals too so that they can have a wedding reception or function there."
He mentioned Bannisters - Rick Stein's development in Mollymook - as a reference point.
The company is just in the process of lodging the plans with Bega Valley Shire Council.
"They've indicated it could take about six months to get approval and then a construction certificate. We'd have to secure our funding but would be looking to start work towards the end of next year," Mr Merriman said.
He said the plan would be to finish construction around the end of 2025.
However the company would be looking for interest in the townhouses by early 2024 as part of the funding for the project.
Mr Merriman is excited about what Merimbula offers saying he only came here for the first time two months ago but loves it.
"It reminds me of South Africa and the Garden Route," he said.
The company has two projects in Shoalhaven and one in Eurobodalla but is probably best known for its work in Canberra and particularly in Braddon.
Bulum has transformed Braddon's Lonsdale Street and brought it up to a new standard, Mr Merriman said.
The company has also been involved in the Branx development in Canberra which provides a different look and style for urban living and the Palko development in Braddon. Much of the company's work has involved mixed development.
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.