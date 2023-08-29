The long-touted idea of converting the former Bega TAFE site into a residential housing development appears a done deal after an announcement from Premier Chris Minns on Tuesday.
The Premier was joined at the Barrack Street site on August 29 by Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson, Member for Bega Michael Holland and federal Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain.
Mr Minns confirmed the dormant government-owned land at Bega's former TAFE site would be turned into a new 97-dwelling diverse housing project, with 30 per cent of the homes to include much needed social and affordable housing.
The TAFE campus was closed down in 2021 after the completion of a new Connected Learning Centre and Multi-Trades Hub in Auckland Street and has been lying dormant since.
Prior to its closure there were reports of property surveyors inspecting the site, however the Liberal government at the time denied any plans to close it and sell it off to developers.
Now Labor has announced plans for the almost eight hectares of land to be redeveloped by NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC).
Mr Minns said, subject to planning approval, the proposal would deliver eight affordable homes, 65 private homes, and 24 social homes, including a 20-unit complex specifically designed for senior social housing residents.
Mr Minns said it was part of the government's plan to help ease the ongoing housing crisis by unlocking "surplus government land" that can be repurposed to create more housing supply across the state.
The former Bega Hospital site was another site flagged as being looked at in a statewide audit of government-owned vacant, but usable land.
"We know that in Bega there's been a 56 per cent increase in the social housing priority waitlist in the last 12 months," Mr Minns said.
"Bega also has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates for rental properties.
"The implications for somebody who can't get a rental, or can't access social housing, in a regional community are severe."
It doesn't begin and end here, we're looking to convert govt land with a min 30 % social, afford or inclusive across the state
"NSW has the steepest increases in rent, the steepest increases in housing costs, the most number of inbound immigrants over the next 12 months and the largest population.
"We should be leading the east coast [on housing completions] and on a per capita basis we're coming last."
READ ALSO:
Ms Jackson confirmed the land was already zoned for residential, but that planning for what actually takes place in developing the site was still to be determined.
"I do think we are going to be needing to deliver new buildings on the site - particularly for those social housing dwellings for older people - they need ground floor entry and need to be disability accessible."
She said, "assuming a positive relationship with the council in regards to planning approvals" construction was hoped to begin in 2024.
"We know the crisis is urgent and solutions need to be upon us," she said.
"We're not wasting any time. We know we have skills shortages, we know getting builders and tradespeople is tough.
"We've got a big piece of work investing in our apprenticeships and scholarships to get our tradies through TAFE.
"And these are the kind of projects we want to bring online so as those people are taking up those opportunities and learning those skills, that they've got projects like this they can be delivering for the community.
Dr Holland said the development would not only deliver more housing, but also "create 55 more local jobs during its construction".
"Bega has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates in the state and as the social housing waitlist continues to increase we must do everything we can to support the Bega community and part of that work means delivering more homes," Dr Holland said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.