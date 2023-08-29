Bega District News
NSW Premier Chris Minns announces housing development for dormant Bega TAFE site

By Ben Smyth
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
The long-touted idea of converting the former Bega TAFE site into a residential housing development appears a done deal after an announcement from Premier Chris Minns on Tuesday.

