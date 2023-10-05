Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Coolagolite fire claims homes, and stock

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 5 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolagolite fire taken by Clinton Leahy on his Coolagolite property.
Coolagolite fire taken by Clinton Leahy on his Coolagolite property.

UPDATE: 3.50pm October 5

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.