UPDATE: 3.50pm October 5
Following a briefing by emergency services management, there has been an update on the homes lost due to the Coolagolite fire.
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said as the Rural Fire Service and agencies continued their assessments of properties and damage from the fire, "they had now informed us that only two houses have been lost and the other buildings were in fact sheds".
Cr Fitzpatrick said inspections would continue October 5 and 6 but said this was good news.
Rural Fire Service community liaison officer Marty Webster confirmed that Murrah Hall had been saved.
"Crews worked really hard on the hall; you can't rebuild all the history attached to it. It really is a significant save," Mr Webster said.
Cr Fitzpatrick said an RFS truck with a fire fighting crew was also located at both Murrah and Cuttagee Bridges to ensure that should the timber bridges be subject to ember attack there was a crew on standby to keep the road open.
EARLIER:
Rural Fire Service community liaison officer Marty Webster has confirmed four homes have been lost in the Coolagolite fire.
Previous reports, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited on Wednesday, October 4, had indicated three homes lost, but Mr Webster cautioned that there were still properties the emergency services were not able to check yet.
"Some of the challenges we face are what can look like a shed from the air, could be a home," Mr Webster said.
He said that about six steers had also been lost and while it could have been a lot worse, it was obviously very distressing for those concerned.
Disaster assistance has been promised for the South Coast fire victims.
"Overnight about 30mm of rain quietened things down on the fireground but we've seen some very strong winds this morning and that's been a real safety concern because of the risk of falling trees," Mr Webster said.
The RFS said on Thursday morning, October 5 the fire continued to burn near homes in the Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Murrah, Bunga and Goalen Head areas. However reduced fire activity has enabled firefighters to strengthen containment lines.
"Firefighters are actively patrolling the fire edge and extinguishing hot spots in and around Cuttagee, Barragga Bay and Murrah. In Wapengo and Goalen Head, firefighters continue to mop up and black out," the RFS said.
Firefighters are also monitoring the north eastern fire edge in the Bermaguee Nature Reserve and Biamanga National Park.
What you need to do
Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Murrah, Bunga and Goalen Head:
