Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland is full of praise for the very efficient emergency response by the Bega Emergency Operations Centre and Fire Control Centre to this week's bushfires.
On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 3, one of his staff members who has a house looking towards Coolagolite could see smoke.
It did not take long to appreciate the severity of the fire and the speed at which the gusty wind was spreading it.
"As soon as we knew about the emergency I was in contact with the Premier and the Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib," Dr Holland said.
"I told the Minister first we need support for the people who have lost property so we have the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) Housing and NSW Reconstruction Authority on board," Dr Holland said on October 4 after visiting Bermagui with the Prime Minister and Premier.
Dr Holland visited the Bega Emergency Operations Centre and Fire Control Centre on Tuesday.
"The fire might have been out of control but all those people were under control," he said.
"Both of those centres were functioning as a very efficient emergency response."
Services operating there included the Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue, Forestry Corporation, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Police, State Emergency Services, VRA Rescue and Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC).
DCJ Housing was responsible for preparing and opening the evacuation centres in Narooma and Bega and it brought in the Red Cross, Anglicare, Salvation Army and Pastoral Care.
NSW Ambulance was involved as was Southern NSW Local Health District which monitored those it knew were vulnerable in their home, kept an eye on staff in the area and coordinated the Bega and Moruya hospitals' workforces if needed.
Others looked after animal welfare while local government operated in a number of capacities.
"It was a very coordinated and functional team," Dr Holland said.
Dr Holland said he has contacted every relevant portfolio since the fires including Health Minister Ryan Park, Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson and Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison.
Dr Holland is speaking with Mr Park and Ms Jackson about what health and mental health support can be established in the next week.
"We are hoping to have a mental health professional co-located with the Recovery Centre at the Bermagui SLSC."
In the short-term people would be directed towards Anglicare in Cobargo.
Dr Holland said anyone with worries, concerns or needing direction could contact his office on 6492 2056 or bega@parliament.nsw.gov.au
