Wednesday, 22 November 2023
High energy in powerful ceremonial dances at Giiyong Festival

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 22 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 1:45pm
Dancers of all ages participated in the Dhilwaan Yarrkural (the nightfall dance) at Giiyong Festival on November 18, 2023. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
Dancers of all ages participated in the Dhilwaan Yarrkural (the nightfall dance) at Giiyong Festival on November 18, 2023. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

As the warm glow of the afternoon sun shone through the gum trees, lighting up the dust and ceremonial smoke swirling through the air, the deep rumble of didgeridoos and rhythmic sound of clap sticks transported spectators on a spiritual journey back in time.

