Thursday, 23 November 2023
Sapphire Coast tourism event brings together state and national bodies

By Staff Reporters
November 23 2023 - 8:24am
The 2022 briefing was well-attended at the Bega Civic Centre. Picture supplied
The Sapphire Coast's biggest tourism industry event of the year is set to bring together local tourism operators, industry bodies and national and state tourism authorities on December 6.

