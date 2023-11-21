Bega District News
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
SisterShip Training proposes need for Maritime Centre of Excellence on Far South Coast

November 21 2023
With a multitude of building projects in discussion from Cuttagee bridge's historic restoration to Bega Sports Complex building project, and Pambula Sports Pavilion, Jackie and Noel Parry from SisterShip Training are proposing council invest in a Maritime Centre of Excellence to support a host of marine-related industries.

