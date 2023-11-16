Frustration and disappointment is clear in the voice of Rod McDonald, president of Bega/Angledale Cricket Club.
Following a decade of delays, multiple consultant designs and cost blowouts, there's still no definitive plan, nor adequate funding, to develop the long-awaited Bega Sports Complex.
At Wednesday's council meeting, councillors again debated the issue and again resolved to defer it for further discussions as questions around funding remained.
"We knew council were meeting on it and we knew it would be more expensive than first thought," Mr McDonald said.
"But it was still disappointing given councillors Nadin and Porter are on the sport sub-committee, so they know more than most, but are part of the issue it is taking so long.
"It's disappointing councillors didn't take the advice from staff - there's a grant application in the works that would cover much of the estimated shortfall.
"And every month they don't do something the costs keep increasing."
Mr McDonald said sport clubs like Bega/Angledale cricket club and the Bega soccer club that use George Griffin Oval have been hamstrung by the lengthy and frustrating process.
"The rugby league club is focused on [facilities worthy of] hosting an NRL trial match every two years - on George Griffin Oval we just want a canteen and toilets," he said.
"We have nothing. No changerooms, no toilets, no canteen.
"The soccer club is working out of a shipping container.
"But we have to keep holding off on building anything because we're constantly told the masterplan is coming 'soon'."
In 2019, then-Bega MP Andrew Constance confirmed $8.5million for the Bega Sports Complex masterplan "that will cover everything for everybody".
In 2021 a final design was given the tick of approval by councillors as well as local sporting clubs.
Another two years and it's understood the council now has $11.75million in confirmed funding, and a funding application for an additional $4.8million submitted, but there were still concerns over delivering the project, with all tenders rejected this week for exceeding the available budget.
Mr McDonald pointed out that any time spent negotiating with tenderers to find cost cuts was fruitless given the scope of the project can not be significantly altered due to government grants already committed.
"A project that should've been done by now just keeps increasing in cost.
"And any savings they find through negotiations will be gone through inflation in three months.
"Just get it done," he said.
"The lack of leadership from council is stark. This whole process really speaks to the inefficiencies of this council."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, it's understood the Bega Rugby League Club has called a meeting to discuss the outcomes of Wednesday's council decision.
Bega Roosters president Phil Dummett said he also hoped a meeting between the various sports clubs and design committee could be convened as soon as possible, with the ongoing delays putting significant pressure on user groups.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.