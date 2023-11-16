Bega District News
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bega Sports Complex delays, cost blowouts, a frustration for grassroots clubs

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 16 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frustration and disappointment is clear in the voice of Rod McDonald, president of Bega/Angledale Cricket Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.