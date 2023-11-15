Bega District News
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Archibald Prize exhibition to open Bega's South East Centre for Contemporary Art

James Parker
By James Parker
November 15 2023 - 5:18pm
Gallery director Iain Dawson stands in front of Bega's South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA). Picture by James Parker
Gallery director Iain Dawson appears from behind a door in the South East Centre for Contemporary Art, a big grin on his face full of anticipation for Saturday's official launch.

