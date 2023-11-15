The 24/7 closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge for essential repairs and maintenance will begin in April 2024, tender documents indicate.
The timber needed for the essential repairs and maintenance must be supplied by early December so that cutting it to shape can begin.
The timber piles were encased a few years ago to stop deterioration from marine growth.
The new fibre-reinforced polymer pile repair and encasement system will ensure a minimum of 20 years more life for the bridge.
The tender documents indicate that suppliers are free to nominate the encasement products and installation system to use on the timber piles taking into account the marine park environment.
The plan will make it very easy to make all the other timber components meaning less maintenance will be needed in the future.
The existing piles rock, shift and move, creating wear and tear.
The tender documents said installation of the new wooden piles would commence Monday, April 29 and likely finish on Friday, 10 May, or Sunday, May 12, if needed.
The existing jacket system will be removed prior to the installation of the new piles.
Transport for NSW is yet to formally announce its revised plan for doing the essential work however it is understood that the bridge may also be closed 24/7 during the July school holidays to minimise the impact on children who must cross the bridge.
Under Transport for NSW's original preferred option Wallaga Lake Bridge would have been closed 24/7 from October 1 to mid-December, necessitating a detour via Cobargo.
That would have rendered the bridge potentially inaccessible on Tuesday, October 3, when some residents and tourists, including some at Reflections Holiday Park, were trying to evacuate from the Bermagui area and fire trucks from elsewhere were arriving to assist local firefighters.
Bermagui was not accessible over Cuttagee Bridge because of its proximity to the spreading fire and the Bermagui-Cobargo Road was also closed for some time.
Wallaga Lake Bridge was the only route in for fire trucks and the only route out for evacuees.
During the week of October 9 workers from Transport for NSW were doing work "to shore up" the bridge ahead of the essential work commencing.
In mid-September Transport for NSW senior manager community & place partner South region Fiona Mclauchlan said work was continuing on the plan.
"At this stage there is not a date for when we release that final plan."
