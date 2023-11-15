Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Transport for NSW will close Wallaga Lake Bridge 24/7 in April

MW
By Marion Williams
November 15 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Well over 100 people attended a community forum in Bermagui on July 25 to explain the impact of Wallaga Lake Bridge's closure on their lives and livelihoods. Picture by Marion Williams
Well over 100 people attended a community forum in Bermagui on July 25 to explain the impact of Wallaga Lake Bridge's closure on their lives and livelihoods. Picture by Marion Williams

The 24/7 closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge for essential repairs and maintenance will begin in April 2024, tender documents indicate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.