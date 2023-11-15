Bega District News
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Bega Valley GP crowned rural and remote health professional of the year at national awards ceremony

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:15pm
Eden Marine High School principal Viv Chelin and Bega Valley GP Corin Miller at the 2023 National Rural and Remote Health Awards. Picture supplied.
Seated in the middle of Parliament House for the 2023 National Rural and Remote Health Awards, Bega Valley general practitioner Corin Miller and principal Viv Chelin from Eden Marine High School held their breaths as the awards were called out.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

