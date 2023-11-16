Bega District News
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Our People

Rainbow Roller Disco LGBTQI+ event at Candelo invites Bega community to glide with pride

By James Parker
Updated November 16 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 12:01pm
Lilli Simpson in her skates in front of headspace Bega. Picture by James Parker
After tying the laces of her bold well-used canary yellow roller skates, Lilli began swirling with effortless motion around the carpark of headspace Bega.

