Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Tri-Estuary Challenge's top catches

November 23 2023 - 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior and junior prize winners in the MBGLAC Tri Estuary held last weekend. Picture supplied
Senior and junior prize winners in the MBGLAC Tri Estuary held last weekend. Picture supplied

A wonderful 73 local and visiting anglers - 51 seniors and 22 juniors - entered the Tri-Estuary Challenge run over the weekend of November 18-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.