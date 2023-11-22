Tri-Estuary Challenge's top catches

A wonderful 73 local and visiting anglers - 51 seniors and 22 juniors - entered the Tri-Estuary Challenge run over the weekend of November 18-19.
With over $2700 on offer, thanks to sponsors Coastaire, Elite Cuts barber shop and Twofold Carpentry, there were prizes for six species - bream, dusky flathead, tailor, whiting, trevally and mulloway (jewfish) including participation prizes of a $20 voucher for those juniors who don't win any species prize.
Listed here are the more meritorious senior winners:
From Merimbula Lake Lucas Holley a 435mm bream by lure; Adam Blacka a 398mm bream on bait; Shelby Edwards an exceptional 974mm mulloway from under the Mogareeka bridge on bait; from the Merimbula Channel a 902mm dusky flathead taken on a lure by Ian Nielson.
In the Bega River Dale Rollason caught a 473mm trevally by lure. Back in Merimbula Lake and by lure a 475mm tailor by Lucas Holley and a beautiful 432mm whiting by Jackson Lee.
In the juniors prizes were won by Sophie Holley with a 382mm bream and a 411mm trevally; and by Tilly Blacka with a lovely 630mm dusky flathead. Ava Lee won with her 445mm tailor from Merimbula Lake as did Riley Holley with a 323mm King George whiting.
Ocean flathead continue to bite well all along the coast: off Kianinny, Tura Headland and the Pinnacles at Haycock Beach. Best results out deep try 30 fathoms while drifting.
Snapper have made an appearance. try Long Point also the Horseshoe reef, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
A few large calamari squid remain active about the Merimbula Fishing Platform try at evening and after dark with a slow sinking size 3 jig.
Luderick remain schooling about the Merimbula causeway and along from Mitchies jetty. Best bait is stringy weed at the top of the run in tide. Reports of some fine mulloway from Mogareeka continue, note those below 70cm are undersize.
The club will be open on Friday, November 24, from 6pm. Visitors very welcome.
Membership details and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
