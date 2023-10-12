Bega High School's Tasman McKenzie, Daytona Porter, Sam Griffin and Jackson Parsons are some of over 76,000 Year 12 students around Australia putting pen to paper as they begin their Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams.
"We've got a historian, an architect, a future Prime Minister, and a physio," Tasman said with a smile, as she stood alongside her fellow high school captains at the front of the Civic Centre in Bega, on day two of the 2023 HSC exams.
"I think I went well, there's only so much you can prepare, and then you have hopes that whatever the question is you can adapt it to what you've prepared and what you've studied," she said.
"But I think those questions [from today], I feel more confident than yesterday."
Tasman, who was hoping to study international security and international relations at ANU, said her English exam piece was about a pendulum as a metaphor for life, the momentum of the swing caused by the school system, and how students will need to push it themselves after graduation.
Daytona Porter said the weeks prior to the exams were nerve-wracking, but said, to her, the HSC wasn't the be-all and end-all.
"I want to do architecture at UNSW, and I've got a lot of pathways going to it, and it's not all ATAR driven, so walking into these exams, I'm less stressed because I know there's things out there for me," Daytona said.
"Interior architecture, so I'm quite keen on that, or city planning is pretty mad," she said with a laugh, "and highly in demand."
When Sam Griffin was asked what inspired him to want to become a physio, he lifted up his left leg and revealed a moonboot, an injury caused during an rugby league game, nine weeks ago for the Queanbeyan Blues.
"I've played footy my whole life, played a lot of sport my whole life, and I've been around injuries and seen it all happen, and I was like, 'Oh, that's pretty cool,' and did work experience in Year 10 at [Sapphire Coast Physiotherapy] and loved it," Sam said.
"I've got unconditional entry to the University of Canberra to do a sport and exercise science degree which I can then branch into physio next year."
Jackson Parsons exhaled and paused momentarily after he was asked how the second English exam went for him, before he said, "Alright...but room for improvement."
Through a love of history and sport, Jackson said he had applied to universities for early entry with a focus on ancient history or teaching, archaeology and anthropology, in hopes his future career followed this trajectory.
The HSC exams, which take place over four weeks, started on Wednesday, October 11 and finish Friday, November 3.
