Bega Valley high school students begin 2023 HSC exams, excited about future career prospects

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:40pm
Sam Griffin, Tasman McKenzie, Daytona Porter, and Jackson Parsons. Picture by James Parker
Sam Griffin, Tasman McKenzie, Daytona Porter, and Jackson Parsons. Picture by James Parker

Bega High School's Tasman McKenzie, Daytona Porter, Sam Griffin and Jackson Parsons are some of over 76,000 Year 12 students around Australia putting pen to paper as they begin their Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams.

