South Coast resident Peter Whiter says his biggest issues with the Voice referendum are how divisive it had become and the way the government was going about it.
"There should have been a date set out by the government when they first announced the referendum, stating what it was and when they were going to do it," he said.
"I don't know what the government's reason was to withhold the date, but it has become incredibly political and the other side of politics has branded it as a political move."
Mr Whiter said by having political parties take different sides on the vote, they had "turned it into a political issue and I think that's wrong".
"It's just become this political football," he said.
Mr Whiter said he believed the amendment to the constitution should have been kept as apolitical as possible and said he was "disappointed" by the government's dealings with it.
"They've really reduced this referendum to a muck-raking level in the population's eyes, when it shouldn't have been taken there," he said.
Mr Whiter said there had been a lot of division in the community as a result, which was something he witnessed first hand after sharing a post to his Facebook page about his Yes stand in the Voice referendum.
"I just observed a lot of people pushing the no, of those people in the no camp many simply wrote no and when you asked them to expand on it, most of the time they couldn't," he said.
Mr Whiter said a lot of people were "getting caught up in the details".
Mr Whiter said the Voice to Parliament was written to be interpreted broadly, to provide a framework that was flexible so it could change over time.
"There is no detail because there cannot be, when you look at the constitution and when it was created in 1901 it was written simply, which is how the document can still be applicable today over a hundred years later," he said.
"I just can't believe that some people are saying no because they don't know the details of the Voice, when we're not going to know the details until afterwards."
Mr Whiter said while he respected everyone having their own opinions, he found it upsetting to see the negativity and racism from those pushing the no vote.
"I have seen a lot of negativity in comments on Facebook, videos online, radio and news reports and the racism that's appearing is really disappointing," he said.
"I saw this video the other day where Linda Burney said the Voice was reminding people about the trauma around racism and how it still exists in this country and how manoeuvring all of that isn't easy for Indigenous Australians."
READ MORE:
Mr Whiter said he was fearful that the negativity surrounding the Voice to Parliament was taking a toll on Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons.
"Some of the things said during the no campaign are based on fear and some are downright hurtful to our Indigenous people," he said.
"It's not about winning and losing and it's not about giving someone a better life than someone else, it's about moving forward."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.