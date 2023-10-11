Bega District News
Concerns about rising rates of smoking, vaping and excessive drinking prompt action

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 12 2023 - 10:13am, first published 8:50am
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain MP, joins with Coordinare, Southern NSW Local Health District and headspace to reduce the incidence of vaping and smoking among young people in. Picture supplied.
Concerns about rising rates of smoking, vaping and excessive drinking among the region's young people have prompted health officials to fund two projects.

Local News

