Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Police appeal to locate man missing from Eden

MW
By Marion Williams
October 11 2023 - 6:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing to locate a man missing from Eden. File picture of a police officer
Police are appealing to locate a man missing from Eden. File picture of a police officer

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Eden in the state's Southern region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.