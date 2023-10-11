Police appeal to locate man missing from Eden

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Eden in the state's Southern region.
Blayne Pease, aged 30, was last seen in the Eden area about 12pm, Wednesday, October 11.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Blayne is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of a slim build, and with dark brown medium length shaggy hair.
He was last seen wearing cargo pants, no shirt, black backpack and carrying a skateboard.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
