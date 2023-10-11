Instead of watching cricket on the Far South Coast from behind the boundary, the opportunity has arisen to watch it from "the best seat in the house", on the field, along with the players.
Cricket NSW is visiting Bega on Monday, October 16, from 5.30-8.30pm, to teach a three-hour, face-to-face Level 1 Umpires Course, which is a nationally recognised program, as part of Cricket Australia accreditation.
The Far South Coast Cricket Association will be covering the cost of the workshop, allowing residents parents, teachers and players to learn laws, fieldcraft and technique.
Claire Polosak, the umpire educator who will be running the course, was in 2017 the first woman to stand as an on-field umpire in a men's domestic fixture in Australia. And in 2021 was the first female to officiate a men's international test match.
For youth, there are benefits in becoming an umpire as a lot of the new skills are transferrable, including communication, decision making, and conflict resolution, while also providing the possibility to earn some extra money.
Rod McDonald, FSCCA treasurer, said the course was brilliant for people who grew up playing cricket, can't play anymore but want to be involved, for parents of children playing, or just anyone who enjoys cricket.
"In the juniors we're always getting parents to umpire, and the more confidence they have around rules and things like that, the better," McDonald said.
"And it pays pretty well too. For an A-grade game, if you're the solo umpire it's $240 for the day, if there's two umpires it is $120, plus we pay a kilometre allowance."
Both senior and junior games begin this weekend, Saturday, October 14, and McDonald said there will be some good cricket across all the grades to look forward to.
"A grade's got four teams but they're four strong teams, and they're going to play a variety of formats, so they'll play 40-over games, T20, and excitingly there's a new format they play a lot in the UK which is called timed cricket," he said.
The Burns Cup, a traditional representative competition for senior cricketers, includes five teams in the 2023/24 season including the Far South Coast, Monaro, Yass, Goulburn/Crookwell, and the Highlands, and will also start up.
Upon hearing the International Olympic Committee executive board was considering introducing cricket into the 2028 LA Games, McDonald said he was excited for the sport's future.
"I think the growth of the IPL and the T20 competitions around the world have sort of given cricket a bit of an audience in non-traditional cricket countries, so it'll be exciting," McDonald said.
"Not 2028, but the 2032 Olympics which I think are Brisbane, we might see some local kids representing."
To apply for the umpiring course before October 13, call Chris Dwyer on 0408 973 866.
