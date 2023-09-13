Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Planning assessment training package provided to Bega Valley Shire Council, staff ask for less phone calls

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funding will provide a planning pathway for 10 staff at Bega Valley Shire Council. Picture supplied
Funding will provide a planning pathway for 10 staff at Bega Valley Shire Council. Picture supplied

With a serious shortage of planning staff Bega Valley Shire Council is asking for help from the community while also starting a new training program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.