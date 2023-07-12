Bega District News
NSW government's $1.85 million Strong Start Cadetship Program

Updated July 13 2023 - 1:37pm, first published July 12 2023 - 11:14am
In October 2022 Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland convened a roundtable to find solutions to the housing crisis in the Far South Coast. Picture supplied
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland and Paul Scully, Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, have announced that Bega Valley Shire Council and Eurobodalla Shire Council will each receive $25,000 to help pay the tuition fees of a new planner.

