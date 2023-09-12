Bega District News
Fling's youngest companies take the stage to create new worlds

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
Twenty-five of Fling Physical Theatre's youngest performers have been working hard at their new studio to create an upcoming performance showing at Mumbulla School Hall.

Local News

