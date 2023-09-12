Fling's youngest companies take the stage to create new worlds

Twenty-five of Fling Physical Theatre's youngest performers have been working hard at their new studio to create an upcoming performance showing at Mumbulla School Hall.
"We Built This" is a land where one person's junk becomes another person's treasure.
A cardboard window into young imaginations, where curiosity and care drive the construction of their surroundings.
YFling is the foundation level of Fling's company programs for 7-10-year-olds, where young people are introduced to creativity and performance making.
Flux Creators are 11-14 years old, Fling's mid-level performance company where young people solidify their skills in dance, collaboration and choreography, with ambition to progress upwards to Fling Company.
The themes of the new show are centred around the design of our environments and the reuse of materials.
The young performers build and rebuild landscapes, composing worlds from their imagination with a huge pile of reclaimed cardboard recycling.
The work has been devised collaboratively with the young cast, and supported by two choreographic collaborators, Fling intern Jarrah Cattlin and Fling Company member Harry Haggar.
The young cast have been involved in every step of the making process, from decisions about theme and set design, choreography and scene structure, sound choices and marketing design - guided by the creative team.
Fling's dance development officer Beth Lane directed "We Built This", and was excited by the mentorships occurring across the generations of young people involved in the show.
"The intergenerational sharing happening for YFling and Flux Creators, and the development opportunities occurring for the young collaborators highlights the magic of youth arts practice," she said.
"We Built This" is showing this Saturday, September 16, at 2pm, and Sunday, September 17, at 2pm and 4pm, Mumbulla School Hall, Bega.
There is a matinee for local schools on Monday, September 18 at 10am.
Tickets are available via Fling's website: www.flingphysicaltheatre.com.au/book-tickets
