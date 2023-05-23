Bega Valley Shire Councillor Helen O'Neil is working to kick-start a multi-level, state-wide approach to fix the backlog of DAs which is compounding the housing crisis.
She was prompted to act by some Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund projects which have time-limited funding.
One project received a Request for Information from BVSC six months after the DA was submitted.
Meanwhile surging inflation in the construction industry continues.
"So private and public sectors are paying more because of the time it is taking to get approvals," Ms O'Neil said.
She said there are currently 254 DAs outstanding in the shire and BVSC is actively working on 154.
BVSC takes an average 140 days to approve a DA versus the state average of 110 days.
"I think Shoalhaven also has higher than average times," Ms O'Neil said.
Ms O'Neil said 40 per cent of the roles in BVSC's DA department are vacant and there is only one fully qualified building certifier.
Staff leave because of the resulting pressure or for better paid work in the private sector.
"Ironically, if they do recruit people they can't find anywhere to live."
Ms O'Neil said the NSW Premier is tracking DA approval times on a monthly basis.
"We have to work with state government as well.
"They are responsible for a lot of the bureaucracy and I know they are interested in removing the layers that are stopping things moving," she said.
Ms O'Neil is looking to the users of the system for solutions because people who have been through it will have some good suggestions.
She said the system must allow development to proceed in a timely way while maintaining building standards and environmental protection.
BVSC is working on effective land use planning that encourages people to build in town where there is sewerage connections, along with making it easier to sub-divide large blocks such as those in Eden.
"It is making it easier for the elderly wanting to downsize," Ms O'Neil said.
Ms O'Neil is using social media to promote working together on the issue.
She will discuss with BVSC on May 24 "now that I know there is real interest" and speak to planning consultants.
She will ask Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland if they can work together given the state government's commitment to address the issue.
"There is no silver bullet but anything that makes a small difference is worthwhile."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
