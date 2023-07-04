Bega District News
CEO asks councillor to take down social media post about DA delays

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 4 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 11:00am
Councillor Helen O'Neil said her comments were about highlighting a significant resource gap in planning. Picture by Marion Williams.
Following recent comments about the number of DAs and the time taken to process them at Bega Valley Shire Council, Cr Helen O'Neil was asked by the CEO Anthony McMahon, to take down a social media post.

