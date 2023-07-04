CEO asks councillor to take down social media post about DA delays

Following recent comments about the number of DAs and the time taken to process them at Bega Valley Shire Council, Cr Helen O'Neil was asked by the CEO Anthony McMahon, to take down a social media post.
In a statement to staff and councillors on June 28, Cr O'Neil said she was not criticising council staff, but highlighting "a significant resource gap".
"It was never my intention to criticise their performance or question their commitment in dealing with planning issues. If my comments were seen as criticism, then I take responsibility and apologise," she said.
But Cr O'Neil was adamant that she wasn't apologising for talking publicly about the facts and the planning issues facing the shire and the state.
In an interview with ACM on May 24, Cr O'Neil said there were 254 DAs outstanding in the shire with council actively working on 154.
She said that council took an average 140 days to approve a DA versus the state average of 110 days.
Council's customer service charter gives assessment timeframes as: fast track development (including bushfire dwelling rebuilds) within 20 days, general development within 60 days and major development within 120 days.
There is further strain once a DA is approved if council is appointed as the principal certifier, as it has only one building certifier with A1 accreditation.
Cr O'Neil said she saw the opportunity for a new conversation linking the situation in Bega Valley with a new state government focus push to reduce DA approval queues.
"I do not apologise for doing what I was elected to do."
Cr O'Neil said she received suggestions from the public including easing regulations for small scale projects, balancing environmental and housing supply priorities, looking at upgrades to the NSW planning portal that simplify rather than complicate and better communication of timelines and stages.
She said she would put the responses together and bring them to council staff.
The NSW government said Bega Valley Shire Council was one of 74 NSW councils to receive a $25,000 grant through the Strong Start Cadetship Program to help pay the tuition fees of a new planner.
The Strong Start Cadetship Program was launched in response to the planning skills shortage, with the grants to provide council-employed students a free or discounted degree and practical work experience, while boosting council planner numbers.
Bega Valley Shire Council isn't alone in its shortage of planners and while the $25,000 may be an inducement to help someone get started on a career in planning, there are other councils also looking for new staff.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
