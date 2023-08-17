There is fear that key Port of Eden projects could be put on the back burner for years, through lack of money.
Not only is the future revitalisation of the area, which previously housed shops and cafes, in serious doubt, so is any form of marina.
In addition to looking for a private investor to be involved in building and running a marina, in October 2022 the state government included some parcels of land for lease, in its request for expressions of interest (EoI).
The land areas included the now vacant site where cafes and restaurants existed previously.
ACM understands four responses were received, of which one was not suitable, one pulled out and the other two, a Tasmanian company and the Port Authority, both required some NSW government funding for their projects.
But it appears there is no money for any projects and that could mean the $36 million spent on the wave attenuator does achieve one of its goals, to provide shelter for a marina.
Dr Rob Bain of the Port of Eden Marine (POEM) said it had been made clear to him by the Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office (MIDO) which is responsible for the development and delivery of maritime infrastructure across NSW, there were "no funds for any development at the marina site at this time".
This effectively scuppers any idea of even a cutdown version of a marina.
It also leaves serious questions around the wasteland that used to house the cafes and restaurants.
The board of the Marine Discovery Centre which held the lease for the cafes and offices, was served with a notice of breach of lease and notice to repair in September 2020 which ultimately led to the eviction of all tenants.
The buildings were demolished in June 2021 and work started to find a hospitality alterative using containers.
While the industrial fencing has been removed and large stones placed at the perimeter of the site, it still falls a long way short of looking attractive.
Given that it is one of the first views cruise ship passengers see, there is likely to be some disquiet about the continuing situation.
Bega Valley Shire mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said he was urgently trying to arrange meetings with the relevant government departments.
Cr Fitzpatrick is concerned it will put further development in Eden in doubt, particularly a couple of large sites overlooking the port - the old BP and Mobil sites.
"There's more than just the cost to be considered here," he said.
Dr Rob Bain of the Port of Eden Marine (POEM) has long campaigned for the wave attenuator and after it was completed, was hoping the EoIs would be the next stage in seeing a marina developed behind the attenuator.
"At the moment there is no funding available, government or private, to build a marina. Government capital funds are currently very short in NSW," Dr Bain said.
He said he was given the news at a meeting of the Eden Cruise Wharf Community Consultative Committee.
"As we all know, Snug Cove provides the only deep water port without a river mouth bar between Melbourne and Sydney," Dr Bain said.
He is urging the community to lobby politicians about the projects.
"Judging by the popularity of the Bermagui and Batemans Bay marinas a Snug Cove marina would do very well, bringing considerable employment and investment to Eden and the region," Dr Bain said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
