In addition to looking for a private investor to be involved in building and running a marina, Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has included some parcels of land for lease, in its upcoming formal expressions of interest (EoI).
The land areas include the now vacant site where cafes and restaurants existed previously.
The mixed-use marina development is expected to include a wet berth marina accommodating commercial and recreational vessels, marina operations facilities, boat repair and maintenance facilities, boat refuelling and pump-out facilities, commercial, retail, food and beverage and short-term accommodation as well as public domain and car parking.
The marina will be positioned behind the wave attenuator currently under construction in Snug Cove.
A spokesman for TfNSW said the land that was the subject of the Snug Cove Maritime Precinct Call for Expressions of Interest was made up of three lots, all of which were under the ownership of the NSW Government.
In addition to the previous hospitality site, there is land that sits below Warrens Walk, extending around to the "skinny wharf" plus land close to Twofold Bait Supplies.
TfNSW plans to lease the land parcels, and the area designated for the marina, to interested parties to operate.
"Proposed uses and heights are not defined in the EOI and will be subject to a future planning approval and community consultation process," the TfNSW spokesman said.
The EoI is part of the NSW Government's plans to transform the Port of Eden into a major cruise and boating destination with private investors asked to help create the maritime precinct.
Rob Bain who is on the Port of Eden Marina (POEM) committee has been a long-term advocate of a marina and believes there has been "a fair bit of interest" in the marina development but not so much in the land-based components, during the earlier market engagement survey by TfNSW.
Dr Bain said offices would be needed for the marina operation and there would need to be environmental issues that needed to be addressed.
"If you ask private enterprise to do the whole lot, it won't happen. It's best for government to do the landside and private enterprise the marina," Dr Bain said.
He thinks the shore-based development could be carried out as a NSW Government State Significant Infrastructure development.
Under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979, projects can be declared as State Significant Development (SSD) if they are important to the state for economic, environmental or social reasons.
In the meantime the old hospitality site remains an eyesore for Eden and cruise ship passengers and there is a desire to see something - even if it is some temporary dressing of the area - happen sooner rather than later.
President of the Eden Chamber of Commerce Eric Wolske said he had spoken with government officials recently about the site and they agreed that something needed to be done by way of beautification.
However the EoI and ensuing process may mean it is some time before a decision can be made.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
