Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Uncontained joy as cafes delivered to Eden Wharf| Video, photos

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With a great sense of excitement from everyone involved including the truckies who drove them from Brisbane to Eden, four purpose built cafe shipping containers were gently placed into position at the Eden Wharf on Wednesday, February 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.