SERH operating theatres shut down by faulty air-conditioner

A faulty air-conditioner at South East Regional Hospital has seen the facility's operating theatres closed to all non-life-threatening procedures.
ACM was informed on Tuesday, February 7, that the hospital's theatres were out of operation and expected to remain so for several weeks.
However, in response to our inquiries, a Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson said an urgent response to the situation meant they should be reopened by February 10.
In the meantime, SERH was referring non-life or limb-threatening emergency surgical cases to The Canberra Hospital while one of the hospital's air-conditioner chillers was repaired.
The spokesperson said life-threatening cases and obstetric emergencies can still be safely performed on site in Bega as the hospital's other air-conditioning chiller was still functional.
It's understood elective surgical procedures scheduled between January 30 and February 10 have all been postponed.
"Work is underway to rebook urgent cases at The National Capital Private Hospital and other hospitals within Southern NSW Local Health District," the SNSWLHD spokesperson said.
"Patients with new referrals for urgent elective surgery during this time will be booked into other hospitals, in consultation with their surgeon and within clinically appropriate timeframes.
"Southern NSW Local Health District apologises for the inconvenience this may cause.
"We remind the community that they should never hesitate to call an ambulance or seek direct treatment from the emergency department if they, or a loved one, is seriously unwell or injured."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
