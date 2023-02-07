Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega hospital operating theatres closed due to air-conditioner fault, patients referred to Canberra

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SERH operating theatres shut down by faulty air-conditioner

A faulty air-conditioner at South East Regional Hospital has seen the facility's operating theatres closed to all non-life-threatening procedures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.