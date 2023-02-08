Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Car that hit Eden power pole was stolen

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The car that crashed into a power pole in Eden and caught fire. Picture supplied

Police have issued a statement relating to the vehicle which struck a power pole and caused a power outage in Eden on Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.