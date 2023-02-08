Car that hit Eden power pole was stolen

Police have issued a statement relating to the vehicle which struck a power pole and caused a power outage in Eden on Australia Day.
About 6.15am on Thursday, January 26, emergency services were called to Museum Street, Eden, following reports a car had struck a power pole and caught alight.
The silver Subaru Forester was engulfed in flames, with Fire and Rescue NSW officers extinguishing the blaze, however, the vehicle was destroyed.
The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there are no reports of injury.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
Inquiries have revealed the vehicle was allegedly stolen from a home on Flinders Street, Eden, prior to the incident, between midnight and 6am that day.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information - including witnesses or motorists with dashcam vision - are urged to call Merimbula Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
