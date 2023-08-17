Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

VIDEO: Rarely seen dwarf minke whale spotted exploring Tathra

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Tathra's Terry Dixon took his drone out for a typical afternoon of filming humpback whales, he didn't expect to have a chance encounter with a dwarf minke whale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.