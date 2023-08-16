Bega District News
Far South Coast high schoolers excited by hospitality training at Bega TAFE restaurant

James Parker
By James Parker
August 17 2023 - 5:00am
Kashi Hill's eyes lit up and a smile crossed his face as the 17-year-old Bega High School student, along with fellow peers and students from Eden Marine High School, sat at The Barracks restaurant for the TAFE Bega Hospitality Industry lunch.

