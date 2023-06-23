Bega District News
Merimbula's Reese Finn-Young claims 2023 Australian Open lawn bowls title

Sam Armes
Updated June 23 2023
'Superstar in the making': Reese reigns supreme on lawn bowls' biggest stage
Merimbula lawn bowling prodigy Reese Finn-Young has claimed her maiden Australian Open singles title in the under-18s girls singles event, with a composed 21-15 shot win over Victoria's Amity Bickley.

