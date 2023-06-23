'Superstar in the making': Reese reigns supreme on lawn bowls' biggest stage

Merimbula lawn bowling prodigy Reese Finn-Young has claimed her maiden Australian Open singles title in the under-18s girls singles event, with a composed 21-15 shot win over Victoria's Amity Bickley.
Less than five years into her bowling career, the title adds to an already impressive résumé for 16-year-old Reese, who also won a singles gold medal for NSW at the 2022 national championships.
Elated with the result, Reese told the Bega District News she was able to remain calm and readjust her focus after dropping four shots on the first end of the match.
"I was so nervous. Definitely the first end the nerves got the better of me but I made my way up from there," Reese said.
From there Reese was able to find her weight and rhythm, peppering the jack with her first and second bowls to collect three two-shot ends to jump out to a 6-4 lead.
In a seesawing contest Reese continued to weather Amity's attempts at building a lead, with the familiar foe tied once again at 11-all in the first to 21 contest.
"It was tough. Amity is an amazing player and I played her last year at nationals and I beat her then but it was seriously a really difficult match," Reese said.
Spectators were treated to a high standard of draw bowling, as it appeared Reese had one hand on the trophy, up 16-11 and holding four close shots with Amity's final bowl to come.
An incredible save from the Victorian kept her hopes alive, but it was Reese who proved more consistent in the final ends, wrapping the game up on the 20th end with an unmovable front resting toucher, met with a high five from mentor and Australian representative, Dawn Hayman.
Reese received a rousing ovation from the large Helensvale crowd, as the match commentators impressed on Reese's "nerves of steel".
Reese was all smiles following the win, and is set to head back to Merimbula on Saturday as an Australian Open champion.
"I'm really stoked about it," Reese said, lost for words after receiving her medal and trophy.
"I think we're gonna celebrate. It's a pretty nice win."
After returning from the Australian Open just days earlier, Reese's club coach Michael Wilks said he was thrilled to see her work pay off, watching the match via Bowls Australia's live stream.
"There's two Australian junior singles titles and she's got them both.
"This one was a little bit different because she didn't have the support that she had last time. She really did it on her own this time."
Wilks said the maturity in Reese's game showed through during her Australian Open campaign, with high praise for his prodigy.
"She used to be a lot more unsure and always looking for a second opinion but she's really grown into herself.
"She's a superstar in the making," he said.
Reese said she was thrilled to see the onslaught of messages from friends and other bowlers back home, with her classmates at Lumen Christi college cheering on her every bowl.
"The support was massive.
"I didn't realise my year was watching back at school and I got a tonne of messages after the game had finished.
"Everyone was sending me photos and videos saying they were watching me in class."
Overjoyed with the moment, Reese received a $1200 cheque in prize money, a trophy and a gold medal - unaware of the medal's inscription.
"I just got given the wrong medal - the men's over 60s pairs!" she laughed
Reese said she was considering saving the prize money, with plenty of bowls on the horizon including the looming NSW Junior tri-series in Cabramatta, state junior pairs and fours in Warilla and the junior Gold Nugget in Tweed Heads.
