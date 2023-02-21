Bega District News
Club Sapphire junior lawn bowlers picked among best in NSW

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
February 22 2023
Merimbula junior bowler Reese Finn-Young has been selected in the NSW Development squad alongside Bega's Joshua Allman. Photo by Sam Armes.

Merimbula's Reese Finn-Young and Bega's Joshua Allman have been selected alongside the best junior lawn bowlers in the state, announced in the NSW Junior Representative and Development Squad last week.

