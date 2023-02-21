Merimbula's Reese Finn-Young and Bega's Joshua Allman have been selected alongside the best junior lawn bowlers in the state, announced in the NSW Junior Representative and Development Squad last week.
For the the star juniors the selection came as exciting news, both bowling regularly at Club Sapphire and with aspirations of higher representative honours.
The squad will play a trial midway through the year, which will help selectors to pick the Blues state sides later in the year to play against Queensland in the annual under-18s test series.
Reese was selected in the squad alongside 17 other junior girls, while Joshua was picked among the 22 best junior male bowlers in NSW - rounding out the 40-bowler squad.
No stranger to the squad, Reese's selection was the third of her junior career, and she said she was focused on her training, looking toward the subsequent sides picked later in the year.
"I practice like three or four times a week.
"Out of those eight that get picked for the NSW/Queensland test, there will be five boys and five girls picked for NSW to compete at nationals in Perth," Reese said.
Reese was a part of the winning Blues side in last year's test against Queensland, and following her 2022 U18 Australian Singles title she said she was hopeful to once against represent the state, this year with the test being held in NSW.
Reese took up bowls at age 11, going along to a junior academy day held by Club Sapphire's junior development officer Michael Wilks, after her grandparents had seen a flyer and mentioned it to her.
Now 15 years old, Reese has already begun to make her mark on the sport, taking home multiple medals at the 2022 U18 Nationals in Broadbeach last September.
Reese trains regularly with Club Sapphire coach Michael Wilks as well as national coaches James Reynolds and Ben Twist, as part of the National Pathways Program.
The program focuses on, "development, sports psychology, increased competition opportunities, athlete wellbeing and engagement, coach development, opportunities for the workforce and an individualised training program", which Reese said had been of great benefit.
"There are certain drills that I have to do and I log them and send them off to the pathways coaches."
With the NSW Open Gender Pennant season kicking off recently, Reese relished the opportunity to get out on the green, playing in the weekly competition for Club Sapphire's grade 3 side.
As for Joshua the selection was his first in the squad, also starting out in Wilks' academy at Club Sapphire.
Joshua was also introduced to the sport by his grandparents, mentored by his grandfather Ken Snowden with whom he teamed up to take out the club's Major Pairs event last year.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
