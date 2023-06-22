Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Reese Finn-Young to compete for maiden Australian Open title

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merimbula's junior lawn bowls star Reese Finn-Young has won through to the grand final of the Australian Open under-18s girls singles event. Picture by Sam Armes.
Merimbula's junior lawn bowls star Reese Finn-Young has won through to the grand final of the Australian Open under-18s girls singles event. Picture by Sam Armes.

Merimbula's junior lawn bowls star Reese Finn-Young has won through to the grand final of the Australian Open Under-18s girls' singles event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.