Merimbula's junior lawn bowls star Reese Finn-Young has won through to the grand final of the Australian Open Under-18s girls' singles event.
The biggest event on the Australian Lawn Bowls calendar sees thousands flock to bowling clubs across the Gold Coast for a chance to mix it with the best in the world and pocket a piece of the $275,200 prize purse.
READ ALSO:
Now with just one match remaining, Reese will aim to win her maiden Australian Open title and take home $1200 in prize money.
Reese comfortably won her first two sectional games, 21-8 and 21-12 at Mermaid Beach Bowls Club.
A third and final sectional win would guarantee a finals placing, as would a loss of less than 9 shots against Tasmania's Chloe Collins in the final sectional match.
Despite being unable to pull out the victory, Reese was able to keep the score close enough, going down 21-14 and topping the section with a differential four shots greater than Collins.
READ ALSO:
The win set up a quarter final match with Victorian state representative Akasha Fortune, who Reese was narrowly able to beat at Club Helensvale, 21-14.
Reese then went on to comfortably handle her Blues teammate, Cabramatta's Taylor De Greenlaw 21 shots to 8 to win through to the final.
Reese will face Victoria's Amity Bickley in the final, which is set to be played at 11am on Friday, June 23 at Broadbeach Bowling Club.
The Australian Open is streamed live via the 7plus and the Bowls Australia Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.