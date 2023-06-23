Not everyone can recall the exact moment they wrote their first poem, but Michael Jones does.
The recent winner of the Dusty Boots award remembers the exact day and year. September 4, 2006 - the day legendary Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin died.
He was sitting in a flat in Miami on the Gold Coast, and his daughter Layce said, "Did you hear about Irwin today? Really sad."
She turned back to watch the television, and something in his spirit shifted as Michael reached out, grabbed a piece of paper and a pen, and just began writing how he felt in that moment.
"Crikey, his family, I thought with a frown. Their dad's gone to heaven to get his new crown," Michael began to project forth, before rattling off his heartfelt thoughts in poem form.
As I spoke with Michael, it was as though he would position the structure of each sentence he uttered so precisely that it would allow him to flow into a pre-written poem that only his mind had saved.
But if you listened carefully, you could pin-point the moment his voice dropped a decibel, the gravelly Australian grit became more pronounced, almost breathy, and his performing poet's vernacular began to brim.
"Mine [are] a working bloke's words in rhyme, in working bloke's language," Michael said.
"Because I've been a dad, a soldier, a carpenter, I like fishing, all these things. They're similar things, similar experiences to you, things I've written about you can relate."
A sign and a market in Nerang, Queensland, helped to take the construction worker and ex-Army serviceman, who only shared his poetry on the work site or during smoko, to public audiences.
"I just stood there with this poem saying thank you, I appreciate your donation. I made $80 in about three hours," Michael said.
"I thought, I could just about live on that, I don't need money, I don't have a mortgage, I haven't got nothing."
Michael has hitchhiked around Australia, capturing stories from his life in rhyme, even living in an alley under cardboard on the streets of Melbourne, but he considers writing poetry his purpose.
"I write to confront my thoughts, and I think living in the gutter like that, my best stuff came from the gutter, when you're living in adversity. When you've got a fat belly and you're living in the warmth, it's hard to write the same," he said.
Sitting on the gutter outside a pub in Salisbury, South Australia, Michael remembered watching the raucous patrons playing two-up on Anzac Day 2016.
He penned the opening of a song: "And the coins hit the floor with a chink and a roll, throw down your money for that old digger's soul."
His poem, called "Two Up", has just won the John P Toomey Award at the Dusty Boots Festival.
The Dusty Boots celebrate service to country music, Michael's piece scoring the songwriting category award.
Within Michael's trophy cabinet, other awards include Melbourne's Best Busker at the Royal Show, winner of The John O'Brien Festival at Narrandera, The Cherry Festival at Young, and an award at The Slim Dusty Festival.
Hunched over a well-used guitar, he sat, resting on a brown leather, stud-filled chair.
Dreadlocks adorned his head, scribbled ballads slumped. The poet's heart laid bare.
In moments of emotional processing, he meticulously rhymed, hitting beats like metronomes.
This artist spoke strength from streets to stage. He's living poet, Michael Jones.
