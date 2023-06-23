Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Bega's 'Living Poet' Michael Jones shares life experiences through his words

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 23 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not everyone can recall the exact moment they wrote their first poem, but Michael Jones does.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.