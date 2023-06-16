Working with more than 120 kids weekly, Fling Physical Theatre, a youth dance organisation based in the Bega Valley, has finally found a new home.
Having occupied Bega Indoor Sports Stadium for the past 14 years, co-artistic director Gabrielle Rose said Fling had never had a purpose-built venue before, and the new home was a fantastic creative space for the community.
"I can't wait for the community to come and be in it and move in it with us," Ms Rose said.
"This is our new home."
The new premises have seen a $180,000 renovation, funded by Create NSW and the Foundation for Regional and Rural Renewal to make the building suitable for dance.
The building was previously used by Tulgeen Disability Services' supported employment enterprise Stitches and Prints, which closed in late 2021.
The low ceiling that was originally in the space has been lifted up, large mirrors have been installed in the opened space, there are height adjustable ballet bars, and STM studio supplies in Sydney have provided the sprung dance flooring.
"There are layers and layers of shock absorbing material under the floor, so you can throw yourself on it, and you will not hurt yourself over time," Ms Rose said.
READ ALSO:
The second stage of renovation will aim to install a large curtain railing, which will provide the ability to separate the vast space into two spaces, among an array of other goals.
"What this building provides is all these amazing spaces that we've never had before. So, this can be a sewing space for someone working on costuming," she said, opening up a door to another room.
The project has been spearheaded by Fling's production coordinator Anne Corcoran in collaboration with project manager Gerry Corcoran.
Fling has also been generously supported by Bega Valley Construction, Tulgeen Disability Group, STM Studio Supplies, AllSigns Bega and the Bega Chamber of Commerce.
Fling Company has performers aged 14-18 who are involved in the creation and presentation of major projects, and have toured for performances, while YFling and Flux Creators are for ages 7-14, as well as outreach and education programs.
"What's really exciting for me in this venue is that we get to expand our outreach program and work with NDIS clients, and we have a good relationship with Tulgeen, [who] are really keen for their clients to come and dance with us, and we are too," Ms Rose said.
READ ALSO:
"It's a really beautiful connection point.
"I think with Fling, our work is so valuable in the community because it brings people together, they have fun, they express themselves, and they build these relationships with others."
The new home is expected to open for Fling's classes and community programs as of July 2023.
For more information, click here
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.