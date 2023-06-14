Four Winds has a new executive director, Leigh Small, to lead it into its next phase.
Ms Small has worked at the pinnacle of the arts sector for more than 30 years, with executive and board positions at the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Theatre Company and Belvoir Street Theatre.
Ms Small was executive director of Sydney Dance Company during a 10-year high point in Graeme Murphy's tenure.
Most recently she was CEO of the Sydney Film Festival from 2010 to 2022.
During that time the festival doubled in scale, audience and revenue.
Ms Small grew up in Canberra and spent her childhood holidays in places like Tuross, Mollymook and Bermagui.
"Many friends came here straight from school so I have been coming here for 50 years."
Her partner, actor William Zappa, also had close friends here.
Lindy Hume, creative director of the 2021 and 2022 Four Winds Festivals "is a very dear friend and she drew us here as well", Ms Small said.
She and Mr Zappa bought a property in Dignams Creek, between Tilba and Cobargo, 12 years ago and since COVID have increasingly spent time there.
"I am very in love with Dignams Creek and the communities here," Ms Small said.
As executive director, she will review strategy, build new organisational structures and plan for the 32-year-old group's future
Ms Small said her track record of growing audiences has happened by accident.
It reflects her early background in marketing before moving into production and also that she has always worked for organisations on the cusp of change.
Broadening the audience of Four Winds will be a big focus "but I think with Four Winds it is also about identifying audiences and communities and what is appropriate for communities".
In her first week in the role, Ms Small was coy on her ideas for Four Winds' evolution and said she would also be listening to artists and communities for ideas.
While working at the Sydney Dance Company she and Graeme Murphy commissioned most of the music.
She has worked with musicians ranging from Nick Cave to master percussionist Michael Askill and Hamed Sadeghi who plays the oud.
She is currently working on a new opera with Wendy Beckett and Ross Edwards.
Having been to the music festivals at Candelo, Cobargo and Pambula, Ms Small said "everywhere you look there are extraordinary communities making extraordinary festivals.
"Four Winds is part of that fabric and I look forward to expanding that."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
