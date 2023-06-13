Mumbulla School for Rudolf Steiner Education has received a prestigious nomination for a Narragunnawali Award for their exceptional Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) and their positive contributions to reconciliation.
The Narragunnawali Awards are Australia's first and only national awards to recognise and celebrate schools and early learning services demonstrating dedication and commitment to implementing reconciliation initiatives.
Established in early 2021, the RAP group at Mumbulla School plays a vital role in shaping the school's reconciliation efforts.
Mumbulla School's education manager Reagan White said the nomination came as a surprise. She is very grateful, sharing that a member from one of the RAP groups said the nomination made their heart sing.
"It's a really great opportunity for the school to really take purposeful action towards reconciliation," Ms White said.
"For us, it's not just a word, and we want to make sure that it permeates through everything that we do."
By March 2022, the first RAP was successfully developed, outlining the school's comprehensive actions towards reconciliation, focusing on building relationships, respect, and opportunities.
READ ALSO:
Every year the RAP plan is resubmitted, allowing schools to check off their completed actions and set new ones for the next year.
"It's a really great way of doing it, because then it doesn't sit in stasis, you know, it's an evolving document, and it's an evolving plan, so you keep working towards your next achievement," Ms White said.
The RAP comes under three different subheadings.
The first is relationships, where you are building connections and partnering with local Indigenous communities.
The second is fostering a high level of respect for Indigenous histories, cultures and contributions, with children doing a daily acknowledgement of the Traditional Owners of the land.
The third is opportunities where Indigenous perspectives have been incorporated into the curriculum through invaluable input from Ngarigo and Djiringanj Elder Aunty Ellen Mundy, while the librarian has allocated a percentage of the library budget to purchasing First Nation's books.
"We have a really lovely connection with Aunty Ellen Mundy, so we're really trying to nurture that. She's really knowledgeable around Djiringanj language, so we're only in our infancy with this, but it's something that is growing," Ms White said.
READ ALSO:
"The other thing that we do, which seems like a simple thing, but I think it's a really important thing, and that's everyday in every classroom, the teachers with the students do an acknowledgement to country.
"Kindergarten has a really beautiful one with actions they've developed."
A key factor in the success of the school's RAP lies in the expertise and dedication of its leaders, which consists of the Education Manager, teachers, board members, and members of the parent community, including a First Nations elder.
The Narragunnawali Reconciliation in Education Awards, facilitated by Reconciliation Australia, are eagerly awaited by the school, as the announcement of finalists draws near.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.