Jason Sawaqed, owner of Maggie and Rosies Antiques Emporium in Bega, is excited for his store's upcoming move to a new location - the old Star Picture Theatre building.
The move will be the fulfillment of a three-and-a-half-year dream project.
The antique store on corner of Carp and Auckland streets, which often has a model giraffe out the front, is moving a few stores up the road to 219 Carp St, which itself has housed a rich history.
Built in about 1911, Star Picture Theatre would hold minstrel shows, sketch performances, money raising evenings for the community, and employ pianists and violinists to accompany silent films.
The premises would eventually become Bill Easdown/Kevin Tetley's photography business Easdown's Camera House, photographic lights still secured to the exposed wooden beams, and then later occupied by Country Energy.
"It was a theatre for a long, long time, and then it became all sorts of odds and ends, but it has been neglected so we have gone in there and repaired all the work," said Mr Sawaqed.
"New floorboards, new staircase, restored second floor, opened up all the windows, new pressed tin ceiling, and hoping to operate as of August."
READ ALSO:
Solid timber floors are currently being laid in mixed hardwoods including red mahogany, blackbutt, and tali wood.
The ticket box under the staircase is being put back in with panels from the old Commercial Bank in Bega, while exposed beams have been left framing the new white pressed tin ceiling.
100-year-old railings from Cairo will be installed on the mezzanine level alongside glass chandeliers, and once covered windows now provide natural light, illuminating a pencil sketch on a wall that captures the original facade.
"There will be two levels of antique furniture and small stuff. We're trying to open up to look more like a gallery rather than a shop. Upstairs will be more gallery going around, smaller items, lots of paintings," Mr Sawaqed said.
"It's been a long journey to a new home."
Maggie and Rosies Antiques Emporium in Bega is expected to have its last trading day on June 10, with the new location opening in August.
If you are interested in seeing some of the treasures on offer, the store is currently located on the corner of Carp and Auckland streets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.