When Pam Burgess from the Bega Valley Indoor Market Place began witnessing what was happening in Ukraine, and hearing firsthand accounts from her best friend Tabitha Bilaniwskyj-Zarins, whose family and friends live there, she wanted to help in whatever way she could.
So she is reaching out to the community to open their hearts - and craft supplies - to help spread some much-needed cheer.
"I'm surrounded by people who make things from the goodness of their heart," Pam said.
"We've got a lot of talent in town, and I just think that these poor children who are displaced in Ukraine, some of them are so young that they don't know what's going on, they've been born into it.
"So, you know, if we can put a smile on their face [it may just help]."
Situated in Rixon's Arcade off Carp St, the Bega Valley Market Place is a collective hub for locals to share their creative expressions through knitted and sewn crafts, items turned in wood, and a variety of other artistic and locally sourced products.
Partnering with GoCamp Ukraine, which is a volunteer program that organises free language camps throughout Ukraine, Pam has started the "Make, Create and Donate" initiative.
She hoped the Bega Valley can collaborate as one to create knitted items like beanies, socks, and teddy bears, to send in a bulk care package to Ukraine in time for Christmas.
"People have had a gutful going through these charitable organisations because there's a percentage that goes to staff [and other costs], when that could be going to the people that need it," Pam said.
"This is direct. You give it to me, I box it and send it. There's no middle man."
Tabitha agreed, stating that instead of donating funds to large organisations, she had instead sent money directly to her aunt, a neuroscientist in Kyiv, who was incredibly trustworthy, and she passed the money on wherever it was required.
"Everybody just rallied and bought what they needed for people that were bombed completely, and had absolutely nothing, because no aid was getting anywhere," Tabitha said.
To support this initiative, contact Pam at the Bega Valley Indoor Market Place. You can drop off handmade items, purchase something at the store and gift it as a donation, or even help to chip in with the shipping costs.
"Come and have a look at what we've got to offer. I just want them to think though, rather than getting it from Big W or the Smart Dollar where that's all imported, think about buying it from a local shop that supports local, that has local, that is local," Pam said.
