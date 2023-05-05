Former Tanja and Bega student Tayla Green-Aldridge is currently in London, preparing to attend the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
Three days ago, the proud Wiradjuri and Yuin woman from the Far South Coast was living life like any 18-year-old, but one phone call, an invite, and two plane trips later, she's living it up in the UK.
"Honestly, I don't think I have processed it yet. I have just been going day by day. I think it will all kick in afterwards, on the plane back maybe," Ms Green-Aldridge said.
"[There are] flags in the street, there are just banners around [that say] 'King Charles Coronation'. I feel like the whole city's getting ready to be on stage, which they are."
Approximately 2200 people have been invited to attend the historic crowning moment and the first UK coronation in 70 years.
Guests will include members of the royal family, representatives of the Church of England, prominent politicians from the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, foreign heads of state and royalty.
Ms Green-Aldridge received a formal invitation as a representative of the Prince's Trust Australia.
Ms Green-Aldridge, who is sponsored by David Jones, will be wearing the work of Indigenous designer Ngali who creates harmonious, sustainable designs using beautiful First Nations' artwork.
Originally a student of Tanja Public School with fewer than 20 students, Ms Green-Aldridge attended Bega High School, before moving to Bankstown and joining national charity Prince's Trust Australia's inaugural Get Into Maritime program.
"I liked learning about what being a deckhand does. I'm qualified as a general purpose hand, right as of now, so that means I can moor off ships, I can do the general repair work on a deck," Ms Green- Aldridge said.
"I'm just qualified for that and that experience of learning was really fun.
"I'm actually [doing] an internship in Port Kembla next month, I have that lined up.
"It doesn't really stop, opportunities are just going to come from this, so I am just going to grow or go from here."
Prior to flying to London, Ms Green-Aldridge had never been on a flight and said it was definitely different.
"I really enjoyed going up, but even more going down and descending. It was a bit cramped but I liked going up, and seeing the view outside the window was crazy.
"The second flight was really pretty because when I looked out the window I could see snow on mountains. Our flight was flying over Europe at that time."
Travelling with her mother Julie, the pair have been sightseeing, experienced the London Eye, and just before speaking to ACM they had hopped off a bus tour around the city.
Friday will see her meeting other attendees ahead of Saturday's coronation.
"Tomorrow is a day, I've been told, that I'm meeting some other Commonwealth kids that are here, or young adults like me."
