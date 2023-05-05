Bega District News
Former Bega student among invited guests for Saturday's coronation of King Charles III

Updated May 5 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Tayla Green-Aldridge graduated Prince's Trust Get Into Maritime program. Picture supplied by Prince's Trust Australia
Tayla Green-Aldridge graduated Prince's Trust Get Into Maritime program. Picture supplied by Prince's Trust Australia

Former Tanja and Bega student Tayla Green-Aldridge is currently in London, preparing to attend the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

