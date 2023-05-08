Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis arrived on the Far South Coast on Thursday, May 4, for a four day regional tour.
His first stop was Sapphire Coast Anglican College (SCAC) in Bega, where he captured the minds of students with his empowering speeches and composting ingredients.
At Moo and Two Cafe, within the school grounds, Year 7 students sat in anticipation waiting for Costa to arrive, and as his recognisable hat and beard came around the corner, children began to beam with excitement.
Secondary school teacher Marea Moulton and students presented Costa with handmade tote bags that were made out recycled fabric and clothes, for him to take to his fellow presenters and producers.
"Wow, this really means a lot," Costa said.
"A bag is one of the biggest statements you can make. Something like this makes you change your habits.
"The most important thing I wish to share with you is, if you get overwhelmed you can't do anything. When you read these reports and you look at the state of the world, it's easy to get a bit sort of like 'oh it's urgent, gotta [go] quick quick.'
"You can't be urgent every minute of your life.
"You need to put your energy to things that have an impact, things that actually say, 'Let's slow down, let's confront convenience, let's not use single use, let's not be sold on quick takeaway'," he continued, while walking around the seated students outside.
"So these bags are actually more than just a bag. They actually are a statement about what you want the world to be.
"They are a statement about how fast you want to go. They are a statement to the machine to say I'm not going to buy in to you. You've got to use your goggles everyday, read through the rubbish."
Also at the college, Years 1, 3, 4 and agriculture students prepared a flower-shaped section of the school grounds to form a composting area.
Costa shared the process of newspaper ripping to his rendition of a Harry Styles song, before students assisted in building up the composting area with woodchips, sawdust, cow manure, water, coffee grounds, straw and hay, and shredded paper.
"Costa's messages to the students to Sapphire Coast Anglican College today were most prescient," Ms Moulton said.
"They foreshadowed geography tasks, agriculture tasks, hospitality tasks, all the environmental concerns that we as teachers have a need to teach.
"He authenticated them with his very lively and energetic demonstration with the children."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
