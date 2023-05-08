Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Nimmitabel's Steampunk Festival filled with colourful characters despite snow

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sanjex Seratti alongside his custom penny farthing. Picture by James Parker
Sanjex Seratti alongside his custom penny farthing. Picture by James Parker

The town crier's voice echoed down the promenade of the main street, welcoming visitors, characters, sky pirates, a cat and fox, a Prussian army, explorers, a medieval knight, and top hat and goggle wearing travelers into chilly Nimmitabel for the annual Steampunk Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.